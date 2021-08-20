ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires £6,750.28 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 9,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750.28 ($8,819.28).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £4,440 ($5,800.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,158 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £4,556.92 ($5,953.65).

On Friday, August 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 35,803 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £26,494.22 ($34,614.87).

On Monday, August 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Thursday, July 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £8,880 ($11,601.78).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 30,999 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £23,249.25 ($30,375.29).

On Friday, July 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £20,520 ($26,809.51).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 107,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £84,530 ($110,438.99).

On Monday, July 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 46,283 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

On Thursday, July 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 11,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

ULS opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £48.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.44. ULS Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

