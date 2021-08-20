Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RARE. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.26.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ RARE opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after buying an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $43,019,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.