Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2236 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of UMICY opened at $16.58 on Friday. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

