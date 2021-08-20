Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Brokerages expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $5.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

UNP opened at $223.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.75. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

