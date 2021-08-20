Uniphar (LON:UPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $340.00

Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 3760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329 ($4.30).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.19. The company has a market capitalization of £928.25 million and a PE ratio of 36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

