United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United Airlines by 7.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 2,048.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 257,317 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in United Airlines by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 27.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

