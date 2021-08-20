United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Short Interest Up 22.8% in July

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in United Rentals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,703,000 after purchasing an additional 69,415 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

URI stock opened at $331.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.95. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

