United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 107.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,480. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

