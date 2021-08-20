United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

