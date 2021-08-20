Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.64. 6,118,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.73. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $220.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $2,830,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

