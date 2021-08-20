Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

URBN opened at $36.52 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

