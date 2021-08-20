Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.24.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

