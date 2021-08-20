US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -314.97 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61. US Foods has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,464,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of US Foods by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,384,000 after buying an additional 2,992,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after buying an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

