Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities to “Market Perform”

Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of USNZY opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

