Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,705. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.