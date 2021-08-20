Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 64,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 102.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 55,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

