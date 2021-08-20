ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.97

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.97 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 21.90 ($0.29). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 2,635,232 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £15.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.03.

ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

