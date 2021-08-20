Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,904 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,494. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

FTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

