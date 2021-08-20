Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,684 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $75.57. 12,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,479. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

