Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post $340.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.39 million and the lowest is $335.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $332.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

VLY stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

