Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 16,055 shares.The stock last traded at $28.20 and had previously closed at $26.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

