Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 16,055 shares.The stock last traded at $28.20 and had previously closed at $26.93.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
