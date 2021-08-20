Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 514,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,831,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after buying an additional 711,420 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,275,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after buying an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

