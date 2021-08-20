Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 65.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 155,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.07. 289,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,656. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

