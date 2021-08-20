Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

VTWV stock opened at $135.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.21. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $152.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

