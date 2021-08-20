Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $273.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.59. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $197.58 and a one year high of $277.31.

