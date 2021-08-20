Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Varta in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €102.00 ($120.00).

ETR:VAR1 opened at €133.55 ($157.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43. Varta has a 12-month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 12-month high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

