Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of VEC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. 339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.31. Vectrus has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $566.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

