Vega Protocol Price Tops $29.33 on Major Exchanges (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.33 and $1.02 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.33 or 0.00062406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00059107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.44 or 0.00875406 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00110231 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

