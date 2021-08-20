Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 318,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,919,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $189.32 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

