Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $75.39 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

