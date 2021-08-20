Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

