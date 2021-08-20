Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

NYSE SAP opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

