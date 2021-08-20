Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $775,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

