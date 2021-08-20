Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

