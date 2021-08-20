Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $330.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

