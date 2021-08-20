Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $6.22

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.40. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 16,470 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

The company has a market cap of $924.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

