Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $6.22

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.40. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 16,470 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.
The company has a market cap of $924.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
