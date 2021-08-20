Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.39

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00370858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

