ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,621,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VDRM opened at 0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.03. ViaDerma has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.08.
About ViaDerma
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ViaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.