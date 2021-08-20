Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

VIAV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,028. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

