Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vipshop by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vipshop by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,229 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 111,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vipshop by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

