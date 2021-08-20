VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock opened at C$7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.10.

In other news, Director Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,462,167.44.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

