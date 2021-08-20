Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

VMUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

LON:VMUK traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 201 ($2.63). The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,660. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -17.54.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

