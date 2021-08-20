Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts recently commented on CYBBF shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Investec upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.