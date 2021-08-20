VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VMware by 314.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in VMware by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in VMware by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $153.07 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.