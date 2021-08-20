Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vonage worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.14. 1,209,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

