Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. Vontier’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

