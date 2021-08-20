Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.09. 572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 187,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $46,318,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

