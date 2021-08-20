voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Price Target Cut to $16.00

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

VJET opened at $7.12 on Monday. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 80.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of voxeljet during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of voxeljet during the first quarter worth about $378,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of voxeljet by 76,660.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of voxeljet by 32.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

