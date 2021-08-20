VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Trading Down 0.1%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.82. 18,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 45,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPCB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth $159,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth $467,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

