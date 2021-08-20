W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Short Interest Up 15.6% in July

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 389,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

NYSE GRA opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

